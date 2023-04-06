Northampton nursery graded ‘good’ by Ofsted is praised for ‘highly attentive staff’

Harpole Day Nursery has been graded good in all areas following their latest Ofsted inspection and commended for their “highly attentive staff.”

The nursery, situated in Carrs Way in Harpole, was visited by Ofsted in February, and - in a report published this week - graded good in their quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted inspector, Karen Siddons, said: “Toddlers and pre-school children are supported to separate from their parents before moving on to find their friends. Highly attentive staff handle babies with great care and support them to settle quickly.

Harpole Day Nursery.

“Staff know all children extremely well. This helps children to feel secure, form positive relationships with staff and develop a good sense of belonging.”

Children and babies at the nursery learn to be kind to their friends and staff gently remind them about sharing, waiting and taking turns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff support the children and babies to develop their communication skills with nursery rhymes, songs, storytime and games like peek-a-boo.

The “well resourced” nursery provides lots of choice for activities both indoors and outdoors, says Ofsted.

Children love to play in the secret garden’s mud kitchen, babies and toddlers choose freely from games and older children enjoy sensory play, arts, craft and woodwork.

The Ofsted inspector said that staff have developed an “exciting curriculum” that is enabling all children, including those with additional needs, to make good progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff said their wellbeing is a “high priority” and described the nursery as a “happy place to work.”

According to the inspection report, parents and grandparents speak “very highly” about Harpole Day Nursery.

Ms Siddons said: “They believe children's positive social development is due to the time they spend at the pre-school. They specifically mention the strong bonds children have with staff. Consequently, parents are confident that children are safe and very well cared for.”

Harpole Day Nursery’s previous inspection in 2017 saw them rated as ‘outstanding’ meaning they have overall dropped a grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad