Northampton mayor opens Northampton International Academy primary library

The new primary school library at Northampton International Academy was officially opened by the Mayor of Northampton Councillor Dennis Meredith today (28th November).

The £20,000 new library, which has a capacity for 3,300 books, is a dedicated space for primary phase pupils, allowing the main school library to cater specifically for secondary pupils.

Mayor of Northampton Cllr Dennis Meredith meets pupil librarians during the official opening of Northampton International Academy's primary library

Three designs were considered for the new library, with pupils voting for the final design.

The library has become a popular part of the primary school. It is open every lunch time for pupils to browse, change books or read quietly. Primary pupils also have library lessons every fortnight where the school librarian shares texts from specific authors or books that are linked to the topic that they are learning.

The school has also introduced its very first pupil librarians which saw Year 6 pupils apply by explaining why they would make the perfect public librarian. Looking ahead there are also plans to invite parents into the library for reading mornings or to have time to sit and share books with the children.

Primary assistant headteacher Simone Perkins who led the library project for the school said: “The primary library has been specifically designed to be a bright, friendly and welcoming space where they can enjoy browsing and reading books, or work in small groups and learn new things.

"It is so important that every pupil has the opportunity to grow a love for reading in a safe space, where they have access to a high quality and a diverse range of books,” Simone added.

Pupil Abdirisak from Year 6 said: “My favourite thing about the library is that you can imagine yourself anywhere in the world and you can learn so many different things.”

Faraaz from Year 6, who is also a pupil librarian, said: “I like the quietness in the library, it’s a good place to read and there are lots of different books for different people.”

Headteacher of Northampton International Academy Jane Hadlow said: “We were very pleased to welcome the Mayor of Northampton to officially open our primary school library. As a school, we are dedicated to providing every child the opportunity to read for pleasure. Libraries play a key role in this by developing our pupils’ reading and literacy skills as well as encouraging them to enjoy books and read more.”

