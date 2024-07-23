Northampton International Academy students achieve prestigious leading cadent rank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Year 10 students from Northampton International Academy who are part of the school’s Royal Navy Combined Cadet Force (CCF) have successfully achieved Leading Cadet rank.

Georgia, Nico and Raluca are the first students to achieve this level since the scheme was introduced at Northampton International Academy. The trio faced a rigorous interview panel consisting of the Contingent Commander, Staff School Instructor, and the Executive Head Teacher.

Executive headteacher Martin Serráo said: “This is a remarkable milestone for the NIA Royal Navy CCF programme as it’s the first time our students have achieved this prestigious rank. Throughout the interview process, they showcased exceptional leadership potential and unwavering dedication to both the cadets and the school.

Nico, Georgia and Raluca at Hampshire military base HMS Sultan

“We are very proud of Georgia, Nico and Raluca, their achievement is a testament to their hard work and commitment and it sets a new standard of excellence for future cadets at NIA. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow and progress, and look forward to the positive impact these young leaders will have in the future.”

CCF programmes within schools provide a unique range of activities and opportunities for personal development for both learners and staff, developing self-discipline and improving social, problem-solving, teamwork and leadership skills. Headteachers often cite the positive impact the unit has across the entire school and the improvements in leadership, confidence, resilience and discipline within their cadets. Annual camps and field days are also part of the experience which all sit alongside the core learning of drills, how to wear uniform, rope work, recognition of ships, submarines and aircraft, map and compass work and developing individual leadership skills.

CCF has been shown to make a real difference to young people, helping them to develop the life skills and self-confidence they need to take charge of their lives so that they can reach their full potential at school, in employment and beyond. The transformative power of CCF programmes has been researched in detail by the University of Northampton, which found benefits including enhanced communication skills and increased confidence, resilience and leadership. They also found that participants gained a greater respect for diversity, there was an improvement in their health and wellbeing and an increase in educational performance and improved behaviour.