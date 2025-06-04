Northampton International Academy sixth formers support McCarthy-Dixon Foundation to deliver thousands of food parcels

Sixth formers helping deliver food parcels with the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

Sixth form students from Northampton International Academy have supported a major community initiative by volunteering with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation to help deliver vital food parcels to families across Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of May, a group of Year 12 students from NIA6 spent the day working alongside the charity’s team, helping to pack and load up to 2,000 food parcels for delivery to local partner schools. The food parcels are intended to support families experiencing financial hardship and will provide essential items during a particularly challenging time.

Northampton International Academy, which is part of East Midlands Academy Trust, is a proud school partner of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and has previously supported the charity through fundraising activities. This latest initiative highlights the school's ongoing commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Serrão, Executive Headteacher at Northampton International Academy, said: “At NIA, we are committed to supporting our local community and helping students understand the importance of compassion and social responsibility. We are incredibly proud of our NIA6 students for their enthusiasm and willingness to give back. Taking part in this food parcel distribution with The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation is a powerful example of how young people can make a real difference. Initiatives like this show what can be achieved through strong community partnerships and we’re grateful to the foundation for the opportunity to be involved.”

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation plays a vital role in supporting families in Northampton through a range of community projects. The large-scale food parcel distribution, made possible with help from volunteers including NIA students, is one of many ways the charity is making a tangible impact.

NIA6 is the new name for Northampton International Academy’s sixth form provision, based in a dedicated new campus-style building. #EMATter school Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.