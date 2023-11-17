Northampton International Academy sixth form open evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The open evening is a chance for internal and external students to find out about the school and the courses on offer for sixth form, as well as meet the teachers and hear about sixth form life at NIA.

Prospective sixth formers and their families can drop in between 4.30pm and 7pm, plus there is a presentation at 6pm in the NIA Theatre. Staff will also be on hand to help with applications to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone coming along to the open evening is reminded that there is no available parking on the school site, so they are advised to make their way to Northampton International Academy by walking, by public transport, or by using the multi-storey car parks in town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...