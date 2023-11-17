Northampton International Academy sixth form open evening
The open evening is a chance for internal and external students to find out about the school and the courses on offer for sixth form, as well as meet the teachers and hear about sixth form life at NIA.
Prospective sixth formers and their families can drop in between 4.30pm and 7pm, plus there is a presentation at 6pm in the NIA Theatre. Staff will also be on hand to help with applications to the school.
Anyone coming along to the open evening is reminded that there is no available parking on the school site, so they are advised to make their way to Northampton International Academy by walking, by public transport, or by using the multi-storey car parks in town.
Students can also visit nia.emat.uk/sixth form to apply to join NIA sixth form and view its new sixth form prospectus.