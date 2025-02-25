Northampton International Academy receives LightBulb award

Northampton International Academy has been recognised for its mental health excellence with a LightBulb Award.

The LightBulb Mental Wellness Programme for Schools has been developed by St Andrew’s Healthcare’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) College.

St Andrew’s Healthcare is the UK’s largest national mental health charity which looks after people with complex mental health needs.

LightBulb Awards are issued to those schools that can demonstrate a strong programme around mental wellbeing, behaviour, personal development and staff training.

A team from St Andrew’s has been working closely with NIA to provide training and ideas for strategies and practice, culminating in an assessment day which includes interviews with staff and pupils as well as looking at the systems, activities and procedures the school has in place to create a culture that is positive around mental health.

In their feedback, they highlighted the breadth of Student Voice opportunities and noted that it gives a feeling of community and pride in their school, stating ‘the atmosphere feels both welcoming and aspirational’.

Northampton International Academy Executive Headteacher Martin Serrao said: “We’re delighted to have achieved the LightBulb Award, demonstrating our culture of positive mental health and approach to mental health practice, something that Ofsted also saw during their visit last November.

“Good mental health has never been more important and throughout our school we make sure that learners are supported in the right way by staff and that good mental wellbeing is promoted for the entire school community because mental health matters at NIA.”

Peter Rainford, Headteacher at the St Andrew’s Healthcare’s CAMHS College, said: “Our young people are facing unprecedented pressures with the ever increasing popularity of social media, exam stress, navigating peer group issues and trying to understand social cues.

“According to the Mental Health of Children and Young People in England report, it is thought one in five children and young people aged between eight and 25 had a probable mental disorder in 2023. Those figures are set to rise, which is why it’s vital we take action to prevent, before mental health conditions among the younger generation spiral further.

“The LightBulb programme was designed to help schools create a whole school approach to improving the wellbeing of their pupils and staff. We provide a ready-made framework for primary and secondary schools, we also work with staff so they can improve their knowledge of mental health symptoms, and understand the best way to approach different children, introducing the best coping mechanisms for them.”

#EMATters school Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.