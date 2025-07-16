Northampton International Academy librarian shortlisted for national award

Northampton International Academy’s librarian Julie Broadbent has been shortlisted as Secondary School Librarian of the Year in the 2025 School Library Association Awards.

Julie is one of just three librarians nationally who have been shortlisted this year. The awards are a cornerstone of recognition for secondary school library staff and aim to highlight and celebrate the achievements of staff who put reading at the heart of their pupils’ education and support learning throughout the whole school community.

The judges’ comments stated: “Julie Broadbent has worked collaboratively with both the local Public Library as well as the University of Northampton to maximise the reading for pleasure and study skills opportunities for the large numbers of students that she works with, across both Primary and Secondary phases.”

Executive headteacher for Northampton International Academy Martin Serrão said: “We’re really proud that Julie is a finalist in this year’s Secondary School Librarian of the Year. She has a unique ability to connect with pupils, understand their individual needs and inspire a lifelong love of reading. Many students have shared stories of how Julie has helped them discover new interests, overcome challenges, and develop a greater confidence in their academic abilities.”

Julie pictured with some of NIA's school librarians. Photo: EMAT

Julie Broadbent said “To be one of only three librarians in the country to be shortlisted in this year’s awards is a huge honour. I run both the primary and the secondary library at NIA, and I’m absolutely passionate about what I do. I’m lucky to work with hundreds of learners of all ages every week and find new ways to increase their love of books and reading, and enhance their learning experiences.”

The winner of Secondary School Librarian of the Year will be announced in November.

