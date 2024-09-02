Northampton International Academy expands sixth form offer to welcome more learners
The sixth form, called NIA6, is still open for applications and has revised its grade requirements to offerLevel 3 courses to a wider range of learners.
Students will now be able to enrol onto A-Level courses having achieved Grade 5s and Level 3 BTEC courses if they achieved Grade 4s. Learners will also be able to resit GCSE English and Maths if they achieved Grade 3.
NIA6 students will also benefit from a fantastic new sixth form centre featuring a receptionarea, classrooms, cafeteria, communal area and outside space.
The new facility will be ready for the new term, providing learners with an inspiring learning environment to continue their studies and work towards achieving their aspirations, and enabling more students the opportunity to experience Sixth Form and the wider progression pathways Level 3 courses may offer them. Those learners who have already enrolled elsewhere can still be transferred to NIA6.
The Level 3 BTEC Courses available are Computer Science, Creative Media Production, Healthand Social Care, SportThe A-Level Courses available are Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Literature, Maths, History, Psychology, Sociology, Business, Art, Graphics, Music
Prospective students interested in joining NIA6 can complete an application form online viania.emat.uk/sixthform and a member of the Sixth Form team will get in touch.
