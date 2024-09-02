Northampton International Academy expands sixth form offer to welcome more learners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton International Academy (NIA) is extending its sixth form offer this year to allow even more learners to access its courses.

The sixth form, called NIA6, is still open for applications and has revised its grade requirements to offerLevel 3 courses to a wider range of learners.

Students will now be able to enrol onto A-Level courses having achieved Grade 5s and Level 3 BTEC courses if they achieved Grade 4s. Learners will also be able to resit GCSE English and Maths if they achieved Grade 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NIA6 students will also benefit from a fantastic new sixth form centre featuring a receptionarea, classrooms, cafeteria, communal area and outside space.

The new sixth form centre is being completely refurbished ahead of the new term

The new facility will be ready for the new term, providing learners with an inspiring learning environment to continue their studies and work towards achieving their aspirations, and enabling more students the opportunity to experience Sixth Form and the wider progression pathways Level 3 courses may offer them. Those learners who have already enrolled elsewhere can still be transferred to NIA6.

The Level 3 BTEC Courses available are Computer Science, Creative Media Production, Healthand Social Care, SportThe A-Level Courses available are Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Literature, Maths, History, Psychology, Sociology, Business, Art, Graphics, Music

Prospective students interested in joining NIA6 can complete an application form online viania.emat.uk/sixthform and a member of the Sixth Form team will get in touch.

#EMATter school Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust