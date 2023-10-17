Northampton International Academy chosen to work with Harry Kane Foundation and Bounce Forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partnership will provide free psychological fitness training and educational resources, designed to nurture and build mental resilience, and emotional wellbeing and proven to have positive impact. These resources will be available in schools, workplaces, and to a broader audience through Harry’s influence, platforms, and networks, with the goal of promoting positive mental health across all generations.

To date Bounce Forward has amassed over 175 member schools, reached 14,000+ parents, and is working with the Harry Kane Foundation with ambition to enable every primary and secondary school in the country to access its resources entirely free of charge and for it to embed into the core curriculum for long term impact.

Northampton International Academy is one of 17 schools across England that will kick things off by benefitting from the Harry Kane Foundation’s support by being set up with the high quality Healthy Minds teaching resources that feature bespoke content co-authored by Harry and his wife, Kate.

Northampton International Academy

Harry said: “I’m proud of the work my foundation has achieved over the last year and am excited that we will extend our reach and impact through a new partnership with Bounce Forward. We are supporting Bounce Forward because they are experts in their field and have developed evidence-based resources that align perfectly with our aim of promoting the benefits of positive self-belief and the connection between physical and mental health.”

Martin Serrao, Executive Headteacher at Northampton International Academy said: “We know that our mind enables thoughts, memory, movement, and emotions by complex functions. Developing and maintaining healthy minds throughout our learning journey is critical in meeting the increasing challenges educators and learners face.

“It is vital that we understand what mindfulness is and why it is important to become more resilient as we live well together. We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Bounce Forward with support from the Harry Kane Foundation to realise this essential goal.”

Lucy Bailey, CEO at Bounce Forward, said: “Harry and Kate’s commitment to influence how we think about mental health is perfectly timed. When it comes to mental health, prevention is so much better than cure, and our psychological health is as important as physical health. It is increasingly challenging to navigate our changing and complex world. For adults it is hard, for children it is even harder. We need to teach our children, as part of their core education, and there is no better way than with Healthy Minds. Teaching our children about the brain, the role of positive emotions and the value of optimism and human connection is vital learning for the world we live in. We need to help young people not only to deal well with the setbacks they will inevitably face throughout life, but also equip them to embrace opportunities around them. Its impressive evidence base includes improving attendance, which is of growing concern for schools reducing fixed term exclusions as well as improving health and wellbeing outcomes.”

The new schools and the wider Bounce Forward member schools are already benefitting from important new lessons inspired by Harry. They will deliver learning on the role that exercise, nutrition and sleep has on mental health. Find out more here.

As parents themselves, Harry and Kate recognise the many challenges and changes during childhood, and no one child is the same. Bounce Forward’s Raise Resilience programme has reached over 14,000 parents already and through the partnership we will look at ways to reach as many parents as possible, giving them the knowledge, skills, and practical resources to build and nurture resilience.

About Bounce Forward

Bounce Forward is a national charity delivering inspiring and practical train the trainer programmes to develop the next generations of psychologically fit children who will become psychologically fit adults. Our training programmes engage teachers, parents and others around children and young people to develop psychological fitness. Psychological fitness combines mental resilience and emotional wellbeing, both key attributes needed for success in the 21st century. We provide a framework of skills, based on a development model so that young people are better placed to face the complexities of tomorrow and make the most of their future. Our core offer is a five-year, evidence-based curriculum that can be embedded in the secondary school offer. Our impact and passion go beyond the delivery of training and teaching resources – at the heart of our work is research and we are driving a movement to influence UK policy around education to form a positive system of change. Charity number: 1170591.

About Harry Kane Foundation

Harry Kane Foundation (HKF) launched in October 2022 with the aim of transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health. The purpose of HKF is to help normalise conversations around mental health, promote positive habits that support mental health, tackle stigma and provide practical support.