Northampton High School’s Reach Lecture programme goes from strength to strength

The High School’s holistic approach to learning encompasses three interdependent elements - Reach, Learn and Coach - that staff believe are key in nurturing well-rounded, academic individuals who love learning. ‘Reach’ refers to their expansive and diverse cocurricular programme, aiming to support, stretch and inspire pupils, and includes their outstanding Reach Lecture series. The enriching, weekly programme was inaugurated last year and offers pupils (aged 13-18) expert-led learning opportunities that broaden their horizons and satiate their curiosity.

The Reach Lectures, which began in January and run across the entire Spring Term, are hosted by specialist speakers who offer knowledge and expertise on their profession or passion. Opening the series, Dr May Lee, Head at Northampton High School delivered an excellent presentation titled ‘The new space race: how Elon Musk plans to send us to Mars’, building on her lecture from last year 'Why mind control is Elon Musk’s next move'. Reflecting the topicality and interest in this subject, the second talk was also on space and led by their Head of Humanities. In his lecture, Mr Earp posed the question whether war in space is fiction or the near future and explored the ways in which space technology is influencing our lives.

The Hardingstone school was delighted to invite Youtuber, columnist and Northampton High alumna , Louise Pentland, to lead the third lecture in the series: How to make the MOST from social media. An expert in the field, Louise highlighted the creative freedom, financial independence and lifelong friendships that have materialised from her career online - a counter to the negative narrative that often surrounds social media. Elaborating on the endless opportunities that have come her way - from working with royals to receiving an invitation to the Vatican from the Pope - Louise reminded pupils that she has been in their exact position and that anything is possible!

UN Gender Advisor and CEO of Kusini Productions, Catherine Joy White, inspires students to find the

Staff and students were honoured to welcome Catherine Joy White for an inspiring session on finding the joy in life and seizing every opportunity. In her lecture, the talented actress and filmmaker shared an honest account of her journey to self-discovery: from navigating grief to becoming a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2022. Leading a fantastic workshop for Year 9 students, the group set about exploring identities and discovering their superpowers, learning "if opportunity doesn't come knocking, build a door!".

A later talk from Aidan Ward, Senior Lecturer in Paramedic Science at the University of Northampton, saw the group busting healthcare myths and exploring how the NHS is far broader than the simplistic stereotype of doctors and nurses. The Northampton-based GDST school is home to many aspiring healthcare professionals and the topic made for an informative and thought-provoking lecture.

Concluding the first half of the series, Louise Croft from Schoolblazer joined students to explore the environmental impact of the clothing industry. Identifying fast fashion as the fundamental problem, she praised Northampton High for tackling this locally through their weekly ‘swap shops’ with the uniform supplier. Having achieved the Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction this year, the school remains committed to taking action against climate change and was fascinated to learn more about the consequences of this fast-moving industry.

Reflecting on the lecture series so far, Miss Kilby, Reach Coordinator at the High School, commented: "It's wonderful that our students can benefit from speakers with a wealth of experience and expertise on such a huge variety of topics. The talks really broaden students' horizons and encourage them to explore subjects and ideas beyond the school curriculum. The speakers' messages, such as making the most of opportunities and persevering in the face of apparent 'failure', have been truly inspiring."