Northampton High School welcomes Mandy Hickson to special Speech Day and Prize Giving event

At the end of the academic year, Northampton High welcomed a capacity crowd into school for their Speech Day and Prize Giving event. The evening was an opportunity to ‘reflect on a marvellous year’ and congratulate those who have shown true dedication to school life.

The GDST school was delighted to be joined by keynote speaker, Mandy Hickson, former Royal Air Force pilot and Human Factors facilitator for this memorable event.

Delivering an exceptional speech on the challenges she faced as a female fighter pilot, audiences were impressed by her perseverance and dedication, which led to her unique and fascinating career. Hearing her story of resilience and success was inspirational for the attending pupils, and Mandy certainly set the tone for a noteworthy evening dedicated to celebrating their achievements!

Mandy Hickson visits Northampton High School for special Speech Day and Prize Giving event

Northampton High School’s broad and diverse curriculum enables students to discover their passions and talents. At this special event, many prizes were awarded to pupils for their hard work in a given subject and their dedication to meet outstanding standards of academic achievement.

Noting the successes of the student body across the school, awards were given for English, Mathematics, Science, Languages, Sport and Performing Arts.

Extending further than timetabled subjects, the celebratory event also recognised pupils for excellent co-curricular achievements, leadership responsibilities, and for demonstrating the key intellectual characteristics that Northampton High School prize; independence, perseverance, risk-taking, collaboration and curiosity.

The occasion shone a light on past, present and future students, with the guest list extending to recent alumnae and pupils who will be joining the school in September.

Reflecting on the most recent public examinations, distinguished pupils were awarded the Linda Mayne award for magnificent GCSE results, whilst students with excellent A Level grades received the Marsden Gee award.

Looking ahead to the upcoming academic year, audiences congratulated recipients of the ‘Reach’, ‘Flair’ and ‘Spirit’ scholarships.

In a school filled with diligent, driven and determined individuals, staff take great pride in celebrating their pupils, and expressed delight in hosting such a well-attended ceremony.

Thankful to their school community for their dedication throughout the year, Northampton High School looks ahead to another year of prosperity and success!