Northampton High School welcomes girls-only education experts to explore landmark research

As pioneers in girls’ education, Northampton High School GDST welcomed guests into schoolthis week to discover how a girls-only approach can transform their daughter’s lives. Leadingthe conversation, Dr May Lee, Head of Northampton High, and Dr Kevin Stannard, theGDST’s Director of Innovation & Learning, shared their expert knowledge on the topic,disproving myths and misapprehensions that surround single-sex education, and explainingwhy Northampton High School is ‘made for girls’. As specialists in education, the pair wholeheartedly believe that a girls-first philosophy in schools is the most beneficial approach for their learning, development and wellbeing, and were delighted to evidence their views to aguest audience.

Taking place on Wednesday 7 June, Northampton High welcomed guests to the event, withindividuals from both inside and outside of the school community eager to learn more.Commencing the evening with a drinks reception, those in attendance were able to enjoyrefreshments whilst speaking with like-minded parents about girls’ education, ahead of themain discussion.

Hosted in the school’s state-of-the-art theatre, guests joined Dr Lee and Dr Stannard for adiscussion on their field of expertise. Referencing themes of the landmark national research,The Girls’ Futures Report, the specialist speakers explained the benefits of all-girls schools totheir engaged audience. Exploring trends in data, the pair drew evidence from the nationalsurvey conducted by the GDST, which was completed by 1358 girls aged 9-18 from acrossEngland and Wales. The overarching findings that the research concluded was that pupilswho attend all-girls schools, and particularly GDST schools, are comparatively moreconfident about their future and feel more prepared to lead lives without limits than girlsfrom co-educational schools.

The Northampton-based independent school has been a leader in girls’ education since itsopening 145 years ago. Welcoming girls and young women aged 2-18, Northampton Highoffers a broad and balanced curriculum which is adapted and refined according to theirpupil’s learning needs. With the qualitative research in The Girls’ Futures Report reflectingthe student voice at all stages of an educational journey, the data highlights the lived andexperienced benefits of a girls-only tuition throughout Junior School, Senior School and SixthForm.

Speaking on the impact of the wider world on girls’ education, Dr Kevin Stannardemphasises the importance of designing a system that supports young women and ensuresequality of opportunity. In GDST’s report, he states, “‘Girls’ lived experiences are differentfrom boys’. As girls develop into women, they face discrete societal expectations and lifechoices that will inevitably have an impact on the paths they take. This is a fact, borne outby the voices in this survey, and it needs to be explicitly implemented and reflected incertain areas of girls’ education and learning design.” Dr Lee, in support of her fellowspeaker, elaborated on her school’s bespoke and pioneering approach which, by design,prepares young women to strive for gender equality.

Opening the discussion to their audience, the expert speakers invited guests to share theirviews on the subject in a conversational question and answer format. Delving deeper intothe differences in girls’ ambitions, careers and skills in the latter part of the evening, thesession provoked interesting discussions, with guests developing a further understandingand belief in a girls-first ecosystem.

