Northampton High School takes part in GDST’s ‘We are One’ sustainability project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 6 pupils across the country unite in their efforts to tackle climate change in the hopes of a greener future

The Junior School at Northampton High is home to innovative and spirited learners who wish to make a difference in the world. As part of the UK's leading network of independent girls' schools, pupils in Year 6 had the opportunity to take part in the ‘We are One’ project; a GDST-wide sustainability initiative established in 2023. Inspired by the idea that a family of schools is stronger together, this fabulous project connects girls across England and Wales through a love for the environment and a desire to take climate action.

At the Hardingstone-based GDST school, Year 6 students were tasked with creating captivating campaigns on an environmental issue of their choice. Selected topics ranged from animal testing and sea life conservation to deforestation and recycling. The winning team, as voted by their peers, chose to explore the theme of littering and the consequences this has on the world around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After spending many lessons learning about climate change and global warming, the pupils reported feeling “saddened by the impact humans have on the planet and inspired to make a difference in the community”. Launching a magnificent campaign with the strapline ‘Bin it, don’t fling it’, the leading group aimed to spotlight the damage caused by inconsiderate behaviour, such as littering. From spoiling the appearance of our streets and towns, to blocking drainage systems and destroying habitats, the consequences of our actions are significant and inexcusable. Alishba, Diya, Lily, Annabelle and Victoria created a fabulous video to present their research and developed a brilliant mascot for their campaign.

Northampton High School takes part in GDST’s ‘We are One’ sustainability project

Being part of the GDST network means pupils have access to support from industry experts and specialists across the country. For this project, the girls were supported by a dedicated mentor in sustainability and were able to stretch their learning further through her expert guidance. Curiosity and forward-thinking are prized intellectual characteristics at the High School, and staff were delighted to see students demonstrating these in conversations with their mentor and throughout the project.