Pupils at a Northamptonshire school have earned an international accreditation this academic year, recognising their amazing work in making their school more environmentally friendly and raising ecoawarenessin fellow pupils.

Northampton High School, based in Hardingstone, have been recognised by Eco-Schools, aninternational education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.

Pupils at Northampton High collaborated with their Head of Humanities Mr Earp to conduct an environmental review, assessing how eco-friendly their school is. They reviewed everything from the school’s recycling practices, to energy usage, to how environmental themes are covered in classrooms. Building on their findings, the pupils and Mr Earp planned a year of activities that wouldup their green-credentials.

The school's eco team have earned the award after years of hard work and dedication

The group connected their work to 3 Eco-Schools topics: Energy, Global Citizenship and Marine. Activities included; Holding a bake sale for one tree day, introducing more vegetarian and vegan options to the lunch menu and raising money for the Shanti Bhavan charity which helps educate children in India.

Mr Earp, who is also the school’s eco coordinator, said; “I’d like to wholeheartedly thank the amazing NHS eco team for all their efforts over many years. It’s particularly inspiring to see such a range of ages from our youngest KS2 students right up to the Sixth Form all working together so effectively.”

Cecily, a student at Northampton High School said: “As a vegetarian the variety of the options has benefitted me immensely. I am enjoying all of my meals instead of having the same thing everyday. I also feel more people are becoming vegetarian due to the amazing options which is so much better for the environment!”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference. Pupils should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”

