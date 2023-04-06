Amalia pictured with her final designs.

One student from the University of Northampton has received thousands of pounds in scholarship money to spend on her final year fashion collection, which has the message of being the superhero of your own story.

Fashion Design final year student, Amalia Adela Samoila, has been awarded £2,000 by the Worshipful Company of Curriers.

The Amanda Michel Microscopy award is dedicated to supporting third year fashion, textiles, footwear and accessories students who propose to use microscopy in their leather design processes.

Amalia’s winning project blends dystopian and cyberpunk fashion to create a neutral collection based around the shapes and structures of body armour.

On her futuristic designs, Amalia said: “My project seeks to create something that is truly one-of-a-kind, whilst using sustainable materials and processes that are good for the environment.

“The design silhouette is moulded from tactical gear and protective wear, which reflects the overall collection’s message of creating your own avatar – your own persona – to disguise yourself as the superhero of your own story.

“I’m really motivated by the idea that fashion can be used to express identity and can be a powerful tool for self-expression. It was really exciting to see the Worshipful Company of Curriers investing in my vision and supporting me as I enter my final term of studies.

“They really seemed to enjoy my work, listened carefully to my ideas and engaged in positive conversations about sustainability and my role as a new fashion artist in spreading awareness about world issues, pollution and self-improvement.”

Amalia’s award success follows hot on the heels of her recent shortlisting in a national footwear design competition headed up by global industry heavyweights, Puma and ASOS.

The Puma x ASOS Teveris Nitro Launch competition challenged fashion students from universities across the country to design the perfect Modern Luxe fit to wear alongside the new staple sneaker, with Amalia’s design catching the judge’s eye and reaching the final shortlisting.

Amalia said: “My final outfit for this competition used textures, shapes and a nude, colour palette that complemented the trainer and suited the Modern Luxe aesthetic.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to present my outfit at the competition’s final exhibition in London. The overall experience was useful for me to build on my skills and develop my style as I work towards my final year designs.”

Jane Mills, senior lecturer in fashion, said: “We are incredibly proud of Amalia’s achievement, this is testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, as well as the quality of the education that we provide at the University of Northampton.

“We are grateful to the Worshipful Company of Curriers for their generous support, which allows us to continue nurturing the talent and potential of our students.”

