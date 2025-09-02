Northampton education centre appoints new CEO with ambitious five-year growth plan

An experienced educator with a track record of turning around underachieving students has been appointed to lead an expanding Northampton town centre education centre.

Tutu Alaka has taken on the CEO role at Bauhaus Education as the OFSTED-registered centre launches major growth plans, scaling up to serve over 150 students at its Northampton base and opening a new facility in Nottingham.

Bauhaus Education’s mission is to support schools by providing alternative education for students who may be struggling in mainstream settings or at risk of exclusion and to work closely with Schools, Local Authorities, parents and their children to rebuild confidence and unlock potential.

Tutu Alaka brings over 20 years of educational experience to the role, having most recently served as Associate Assistant Head and Head of Careers at Thomas Beckett School in Northampton.

Her career has been focused on re-engaging students who have switched off from education and helping young people from all backgrounds reach their full potential, particularly supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Nothing beats seeing a student's confidence grow and their aspirations soar," said Tutu. "I'm absolutely thrilled about this CEO role because it means I – and the team at Bauhaus will be reaching so many more young people who need that crucial support. Working closely with students and parents means we will be able to help every child discover what they're truly capable of achieving."

Tutu's success in transforming students comes from a teaching approach grounded in cognitive science and retrieval practice,

"Working memory has limited capacity, but long-term memory is unlimited," she explained. "The key is moving learning from one to the other through retrieval – revisiting what students learn at least four times through homework, study, and regular practice. This is how understanding really sticks."

This evidence-based teaching methodology, which Alaka has championed throughout her career, forms a cornerstone of Bauhaus Education's approach to helping students build lasting academic confidence and success.

Her experience includes:

Working closely with the local authority as the co-ordinator for raising achievement of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) students

Improving KS3 students' outcomes in her role as KS3 science lead at Weston Favell Academy

Leading careers guidance to show young people there are many different routes to achieving their dreams

Helping 100% of her 2025 GCSE biology students achieve grades 4 – 9.

Originally from Nigeria, Tutu knows the pressure firsthand. “My mum wanted me to be a doctor, but I didn't want to,' she recalls. "I've had many students tell me similar stories - they feel pushed towards careers that don't match their interests or strengths.”

This personal insight has driven Tutu’s passion for opening her students’ eyes to the many pathways available to reach their goals, regardless of their background.

Under her leadership, Bauhaus Education is now recruiting additional tutors across Northamptonshire for face-to-face tuition and nationwide for online teaching, as part of its strategy to meet growing demand from schools and families needing targeted intervention support for students who are falling behind, may be disengaged from learning, and are struggling in traditional classroom settings.

"Bauhaus offers a solution for schools," Tutu explained. "We work with students who are struggling in mainstream education until they are refocused and can return to their schools, helping maintain attendance rates and academic standards while supporting individual student achievement."

The centre operates as an approved examination centre for AQA and EDEXCEL exam boards. It provides tuition and intervention services from Key Stage 2 to A-Level, including support for home-educated learners, SEND provision, and private examination entry.

Bauhaus Education's approach includes one-to-one career guidance, cognitive assessment and brain training, as well as specialist teacher recruitment services for schools facing staffing challenges.

The organisation has established partnerships with Local Authorities, mainstream and alternative provision schools and Virtual Schools – which support children in care.

With its proven track record of helping students achieve academic success and improved confidence, Bauhaus Education continues to receive outstanding feedback from students and parents, with many highlighting the transformational impact on their educational journey.

About Bauhaus Education

Founded in 2016, Bauhaus Education is an independent education centre based in Northampton with a mission to empower every learner with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to thrive academically and beyond. The centre is OFSTED registered and an approved Examination Centre providing high-quality, inclusive, and flexible education that meets the diverse needs of students across all backgrounds and abilities. In 2025 Bauhaus Education opened a second Centre, this time in Nottingham.