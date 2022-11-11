Northampton day nursery reveals pride after being nominated for national award

A day nursery in Northampton has been nominated for a national award.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries, childcare provider across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, London and Essex are proud to announce that they have been shortlisted for four awards at this year’s NMT awards, one of which comes from one of their Northampton Nurseries located in Millway.

A spokesperson said: “We could not be prouder of all of our finalist from our Ashbourne Day Nurseries group which included our Northampton setting Ashbourne Day Nurseries @ Millway. Our other finalists include Jordan Tully - Head of Operations - Operational management award finalist, Ashbourne Day Nurseries @ Princes Risborough - Nursery Team of the year award finalist, Ashbourne Day Nurseries @ Millway - Parent engagement award finalist and Rebecca Payne - Room leader and Third in Charge - Room leader of the year award finalist.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries

“The awards will be held in Westminster London on November 19, 2022 and we are so very excited to be shortlisted and included in this event.

“We are so proud of all of our Nursery teams, of all of our nominations and of all of our finalists. All of the staff teams work so hard and are so dedicated and passionate to providing high quality childcare to all of our children.

“Millway in Northampton work incredibly hard to engage with each and everyone of their parents and carers and actively involve them in their children's journeys and development. To be recognised for this is such an amazing achievement,” the spokesperson said.

Millway's Cluster Manager Roop Sagoo said: “I could not be prouder of the team and all of the work that they do.”Jordan Tully, who is Head Of Operations at Ashbourne Day Nurseries, said: “It really is fantastic to see such fantastic parent partnership, the setting have always worked so hard at engaging with parents and having this recognition to even be shortlisted for this award is an incredible honour and one the team really do deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad