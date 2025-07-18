Northampton College teacher wins national wool competition

A Northampton College teacher has been named the winner of a national competition aimed at unleashing the creativity of young designers, having been nominated by his own students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Fellows, fashion and clothing co-ordinator at the College’s Booth Lane campus was named the winner of the Teacher category in the annual Wool4School competition.

Wool4School is a national design competition encouraging students to explore their creativity through the use of wool. This year’s theme, ‘Botanicals’, invited participants to immerse themselves in the natural world, drawing inspiration from plant life to develop innovative fashion concepts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig’s win reflects his dedication to creating meaningful industry links for students and fostering creativity in the classroom. As part of his prize, he receives a supply of wool to enhance future sessions with learners.

Craig Fellows has been named the Teacher Winner of Wool4School

Craig said: “We entered the competition to give our students an opportunity to push their creativity beyond the classroom and respond to a live brief that mirrors the creative industry. It was a chance for them to build confidence, showcase their ideas, and have their work seen by a wider audience. This competition aligned perfectly with our goal to challenge and inspire learners.

“It’s a fantastic way to bridge education and industry. The resources provided are strong, adaptable, and encourage both critical thinking and creative exploration. They integrate easily into existing schemes of work and open up wider conversations about fashion’s role in sustainability and innovation.”

Craig’s achievement is a testament to the impact of inspirational teaching and the value of giving students real-world experiences that ignite their passion for design.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk