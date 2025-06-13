Northampton College students celebrated at catering awards

The next generation of chefs and future stars of hospitality have been rewarded for their progress at an awards ceremony held at Northampton College.

Culinary Arts students at the College received trophies, vouchers and recipe books from celebrity chefs at the presentation held at the Booth Lane campus on Thursday, 12 June.

Matthew Cartwright, Sophie Kelly and Rhianna Picketts were named the Top Performing Student for Levels 1, 2 and 3 respectively while Ruby Wade won the award for the Highest Achieving Student.

Kaiden McCreath won the work experience award, Inez Bartlette was named the student who had shown the most perseverance and Bella McCue landed the patisserie and bakery skills category.

Nadiia Krotko was named the best part-time student, Taya Swartz won the Most Committed Student category and Lily Hopkinson won the Hospitality Award.

Phil Martin, curriculum manager for catering at Northampton College, said: “These awards celebrate the work of our extremely talented students who are set to make waves within the highly competitive hospitality and catering sectors.

“They are at the start of their journey into a vibrant, exciting and incredibly rewarding industry and already they are showing the skill, flair and desire you need to stand out from the crowd and make a name for yourself.

“From the dishes they create to the service they provide, our winners are making their mark and impressing all the right people, creating opportunities for themselves and allowing their skills to shine. We’re proud of their achievements so far and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The ceremony, now in its 24th year, was sponsored by a host of local employers and organisations, including the John Banner Scholarship Fund, WH Thomas, Delapre Abbey, Savona, Heygates, Mercure Hotel Northampton, Kettering Park Hotel and the initial founders of the awards – the North family.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk