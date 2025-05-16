Northampton College named a Platinum Study Centre by CIPD

Northampton College is one of only 37 institutions around the world to have been awarded ‘Platinum Study Centre’ status by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

There are currently 317 CIPD-recognised study centres across in UK, the Middle East, South East Asia and Central Europe. The grading puts Northampton College in the top 11 per cent of centres and the only one in the region to receive the accolade.

Platinum Centre status recognises consistent delivery of excellent quality against CIPD’s standards for marking, assessment and membership; they have robust Centre administration and operations in place; whilst demonstrating high levels of learner satisfaction.

Northampton College offers a wide range of part-time courses for adult learners looking to learn new skills to progress in their career, including subjects such as Accounting, Management and Human Resources.

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said: “These courses are well respected by businesses and highly sought after by employers who really appreciate our state-of-the-art training facilities and our team of first-class, dedicated tutors.

“Bering named a Platinum Study Centre by the CIPD is a huge accolade and acts as further proof that businesses can rely on Northampton College to equip their staff with the very latest up-to-the-minute skills they need to thrive in the workplace and progress their careers.”

With starting points throughout the year, Northampton College’s flexible part-time programme allows you to build a course that is tailored to your needs. Lessons are taught in the evenings or during the day, but occasionally take place at weekends.

Staff already working within an established HR department, either in an administrative role or as a more experienced HR professional, can advance their careers by starting a CIPD-accredited course to enhance your understanding of HR and help with the development of professional skills.

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies. It’s the professional body for Human Resources, Learning and Development and all people-based professionals – experts in people, work and change.

With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk