Northampton College in pole position for F1 in Schools success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aspiring engineers at Northampton College are in pole position to get careers off to a winning start having taken top spot in the regional heats of a competition to find the next stars of Formula One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Echo_NC team were crowned the overall winners of the regional heats of the global competition and will now take part in the UK finals to be held in Rotherham in March.

F1 in Schools is a worldwide multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams use CAD/CAM software to design, analyse, manufacture, test and then race miniature compressed air-powered cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northampton College team secured sponsorship and support from local employers including FESTO, Evertait and Goblin Games at The University of Northampton.

Northampton College's F1 in Schools team has won the regional finals

Engineering teacher Andrew Garbutt said: “The students have done a fantastic job and were delighted to have won three categories at the regional finals ‘Best in Class’, ‘Best Engineered Car’ and ‘Best Verbal Presentation’ which meant they were named the overall winners.

“The collaboration between departments has made this a really enjoyable project to work on and we’re grateful for the support of our colleagues in reprographics, motor vehicle and STEM admin. We’re looking forward to the national finals and the opportunity to go even faster.”

The challenge inspires students to use IT to learn about physics, aerodynamics, design, manufacture, branding, graphics, sponsorship, marketing, leadership/teamwork, media skills and financial strategy, and apply them in a practical, imaginative, competitive and exciting way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams must raise sponsorship and manage budgets to fund research, travel and accommodation.

As F1 in Schools is a not-for-profit organisation, any funds raised through sponsorship are invested in administering, developing and expanding the challenge.

Any companies interested in getting involved in supporting Northampton College’s involvement in F1 in Schools ahead of the national finals can email [email protected]

For more details on courses available at Northampton College starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk.