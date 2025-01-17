Northampton College in pole position for F1 in Schools success
The Echo_NC team were crowned the overall winners of the regional heats of the global competition and will now take part in the UK finals to be held in Rotherham in March.
F1 in Schools is a worldwide multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams use CAD/CAM software to design, analyse, manufacture, test and then race miniature compressed air-powered cars.
The Northampton College team secured sponsorship and support from local employers including FESTO, Evertait and Goblin Games at The University of Northampton.
Engineering teacher Andrew Garbutt said: “The students have done a fantastic job and were delighted to have won three categories at the regional finals ‘Best in Class’, ‘Best Engineered Car’ and ‘Best Verbal Presentation’ which meant they were named the overall winners.
“The collaboration between departments has made this a really enjoyable project to work on and we’re grateful for the support of our colleagues in reprographics, motor vehicle and STEM admin. We’re looking forward to the national finals and the opportunity to go even faster.”
The challenge inspires students to use IT to learn about physics, aerodynamics, design, manufacture, branding, graphics, sponsorship, marketing, leadership/teamwork, media skills and financial strategy, and apply them in a practical, imaginative, competitive and exciting way.
Teams must raise sponsorship and manage budgets to fund research, travel and accommodation.
As F1 in Schools is a not-for-profit organisation, any funds raised through sponsorship are invested in administering, developing and expanding the challenge.
Any companies interested in getting involved in supporting Northampton College’s involvement in F1 in Schools ahead of the national finals can email [email protected]
For more details on courses available at Northampton College starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk.