Northampton College given £1.9m funding boost by Government

By Daniel Owens
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Buildings and facilities across Northampton College’s three campuses are in line for improvements following the award of a £1.9m Government grant.

The funding is part of a £302 million cash injection ensuring colleges can continue to break down barriers to opportunity as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The grant is the first condition allocation for Further Education colleges in two years, with the cash earmarked for investing in the next generation by maintaining, improving and developing college buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said: “We welcome this investment, which will enable us to enhance the already positive experience for our students across our estate by further investing in our facilities, ensuring every student has access to a state-of-the-art learning environment.

Northampton College has been awarded a grant of £1.9m to further enhance its facilitiesNorthampton College has been awarded a grant of £1.9m to further enhance its facilities
Northampton College has been awarded a grant of £1.9m to further enhance its facilities

“As a college we are committed to providing the best possible facilities for students across all curriculum areas, as seen by the Advanced Construction & Engineering Centre and the Green Skills Centre at Booth Lane which is having a hugely positive impact for our employer partners in the construction industry.

“Our pioneering iLab – launched last month – is already changing the way we both attract and retain learners, while helping to bolster the local economy.”

For the first time, the Government is giving FE colleges the discretion and flexibility to decide how the funding should be spent – recognising providers are best placed to determine their own priorities to improve the condition of their estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said: “Further education colleges are at the heart of our mission to grow the economy and train the next generation of skilled workers under our Plan for Change.

“But, nationally, the college estate we inherited is simply not fit for purpose. This funding addresses these issues, allowing colleges to focus on what they do best: breaking down barriers to opportunity and inspiring the workforce of the future.”

Learn more about courses available at Northampton College by visiting www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk

Related topics:Northampton CollegeGovernment
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice