Northampton College given £1.9m funding boost by Government

Buildings and facilities across Northampton College’s three campuses are in line for improvements following the award of a £1.9m Government grant.

The funding is part of a £302 million cash injection ensuring colleges can continue to break down barriers to opportunity as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The grant is the first condition allocation for Further Education colleges in two years, with the cash earmarked for investing in the next generation by maintaining, improving and developing college buildings.

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said: “We welcome this investment, which will enable us to enhance the already positive experience for our students across our estate by further investing in our facilities, ensuring every student has access to a state-of-the-art learning environment.

“As a college we are committed to providing the best possible facilities for students across all curriculum areas, as seen by the Advanced Construction & Engineering Centre and the Green Skills Centre at Booth Lane which is having a hugely positive impact for our employer partners in the construction industry.

“Our pioneering iLab – launched last month – is already changing the way we both attract and retain learners, while helping to bolster the local economy.”

For the first time, the Government is giving FE colleges the discretion and flexibility to decide how the funding should be spent – recognising providers are best placed to determine their own priorities to improve the condition of their estate.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said: “Further education colleges are at the heart of our mission to grow the economy and train the next generation of skilled workers under our Plan for Change.

“But, nationally, the college estate we inherited is simply not fit for purpose. This funding addresses these issues, allowing colleges to focus on what they do best: breaking down barriers to opportunity and inspiring the workforce of the future.”

Learn more about courses available at Northampton College by visiting www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk