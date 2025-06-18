Northampton College celebrates double win at National Teaching Awards

Northampton College’s inspirational Construction Team has been recognised with a Silver Award and its Ignite the Spark programme has won a Bronze Award in this year’s prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The College’s Construction Team won the FE Team of the Year Silver award and its Ignite the Spark programme – which promotes STEM, construction, logistics, sustainability and digital skills careers to secondary school pupils – won Bronze in the School or College Partnership of the Year category.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, the College’s Construction Team is now also in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said: “The Pearson National Teaching Awards are thought of as the Oscars of the teaching profession because of their prestigious nature and widespread recognition.

Northampton College's Marketing Team and Principal Jason Lancaster with the College's Bronze Award

“They celebrate teams and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and passion in their work so to have won two awards is a massive achievement.

“Our fantastic Construction Team has created courses which surpass industry expectations and they secure extensive opportunities for our students to work on construction projects with leading experts which are developing their skills beyond their course requirements and helping them to create strong CVs.

“The team is passionate about addressing the UK’s shortages in green construction skills and heritage construction skills and has involved our students in local heritage construction projects for organisations such as the Churches Conservation Trust, Delapre Abbey and Northampton and Lamport Railway which are improving our students’ skills and helping to preserve Northamptonshire’s heritage for future generations.

“Last year, Ofsted praised us for creating a ‘culture of excellence’ where students feel valued and able to succeed and teams like our Construction Team have been pivotal in helping us to achieve this.

Construction Curriculum Manager Mark Bradshaw with Principal Jason Lancaster and the Silver Award

“We’re also thrilled that our innovative Ignite the Spark programme has been recognised with a Bronze Award. During the past seven years we’ve been proud to work with nearly 30 Northamptonshire secondary schools on exciting activities that inspire pupils to consider careers in a range of sectors that are facing severe skills shortages but which are vital to our local and national economies.”

Northampton College’s Construction Team is one of 93 deserving teams, teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a Silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have had on shaping the lives of young people.

The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education today to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Northampton College's award winning Construction Team

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable.

“Their influence extends well beyond the classroom – offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.

"I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day."

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact.

“Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, added: "On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education.

"I've experienced first-hand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don't just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed.

“For this incredible commitment to our nation 's future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude."

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk