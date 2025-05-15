Northampton College beauty students shine at inter-college competition

The “dedication, confidence and talent” of Northampton College’s Hair and Beauty students shone at the 2025 inter-college competition.

Hosted at Milton Keynes College’s The Graduate Salon, Bletchley, the annual event showcases the very best of young talent from across the region and provides a platform for students to demonstrate their skills under pressure.

Competing on Wednesday, April 30 against students from colleges across the area, Northampton College’s representatives delivered outstanding performances in a range of categories including Bridal Styling, Body Massage, and Manicure and (eyelash) Tinting.

Level 2 Hairdressing student Natalia Chenic impressed judges with her creativity and technical expertise to secure first place in the Bridal Styling category, while fellow student Samantha Heighton also received high praise for her work.

Northampton College Beauty students

Natalia said: “I had 90 minutes to complete a bridal up do. I decided on a difficult design and curled my model’s hair first and created two buns at the back with hair at the front stacked to create a sleek side profile. I had two judges behind me watching the whole time. I competed against six or seven girls and it’s great to come first.”

In the Level 3 Beauty category for Body Massage, Francesca Corcoran earned second place, followed closely by Anna Zemerli in third, both receiving strong commendations from the judges for their professionalism and technique.

After setting up the students welcomed their clients before completing a consultation.

Francesca carried out a full body massage including face and scalp, she said: “The judges observed my technique and speed, my posture and communication with my client, who I had chosen to attend with me.

“I’m currently in my second year and the course is good, I really enjoy it and hope to run my own beauty business one day. I want to gain employment first to build on my experience.”

Level 2 Beauty students Zara Green and Bianca Cioacata competed in the Manicure and (eyelash) Tinting category and received excellent feedback for their attention to detail and customer care skills.

Zara said: “We arrived and set up and began talking to the client about the treatment. The judges were observing all the time and then checked our work. I carried out a manicure using sparkly pink nail varnish, and an eyelash tint. The judges were impressed by my professionalism and said I was well-mannered.

“I joined the course after secondary school and really enjoy how practical it is. In the future, I plan to study Level 3 and hope to go to university to study aesthetics.”

Lindsay Curson, Curriculum Manager for Hair, Beauty and Associated Therapies at Northampton College, said: “This competition is a fantastic opportunity for our students to put their learning into practice and test their abilities in a professional setting.

“We are incredibly proud of all our participants – their dedication, confidence, and talent truly stood out.”

The inter-college competition is a celebrated fixture on the academic calendar, offering students valuable industry exposure and the chance to benchmark their skills against peers from across the region. The event also builds confidence and helps prepare students for future careers in the beauty and hairdressing industries.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk