Northampton College awarded 'College of Excellence' by UK’s leading spa resort

Beauty students working at one of the country’s top luxury spa resorts have helped earn Northampton College recognition for its “outstanding practice and standards” in beauty training.opportunities.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “The beauty industry continues to provide our students with a fabulous career and we are proud to partner with Ragdale Hall to give our students experience at one of the country’s most impressive spa facilities.

“We are committed to training our students to the highest possible professional standards so they are ready to hit the ground running when they make the transition from classroom to salons and spas.”

Beauty students at Northampton College

Based in Leicestershire, Ragdale Hall is an award-winning privately-owned spa, renowned for its outstanding facilities – including rooftop infinity pool – and exceptional customer service. It has one of the most comprehensive selections of spa treatments available anywhere in the UK and employs around 110 beauty therapists.

Ragdale Hall Spa works with several colleges to inspire students to excel in careers within the beauty industry. Colleges benefit from a career presentation, work experience for students, open evenings and treatment demonstrations.

Lynne-Marie Benzie, Ragdale Hall Spa Training and Development Supervisor, said: “Northampton College has been awarded College of Excellence status for its continued commitment and dedication to both students and the spa. Each year we visit the students at college to carry out a career presentation and evaluate the skills of those who are interested in a five-day work placement with us – a valuable opportunity to experience one of the UK's busiest and most highly regarded spa beauty environments.”