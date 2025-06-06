Northampton College art students brighten up Grosvenor Centre with striking mural

Students from Northampton College have unveiled a striking new mural now on permanent display at the Grosvenor Centre – brightening up a well-used corner of the popular town centre shopping mall.

Working alongside colleagues from the College’s construction team, the Level 3 Illustration and Art & Design students created an expressive typographic design of the word ‘Grosvenor’ inspired by landmarks from around Northampton.

Each student submitted individual design concepts, with Illustration student Victoria Sosinska’s artwork selected by the Grosvenor Centre team for the final mural due to the clarity of the striking design.

Art and Design teacher Katie Brosnan said: “This collaborative project showcases the remarkable talent of our students and underscores the importance of hands-on, cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Illustration student Victoria Sosinska

“Victoria’s design perfectly captures the look and feel of Northampton and celebrates the iconic landmarks that give the town such a strong and unique identity.”

Students then worked together to scale up the winning design and complete the large-scale painting on a wall in the corridor leading to the centre’s bathrooms.

Deputy Centre Director, Greg Norman, said: “The students submitted fantastic designs and it was difficult to choose just one, however, Victoria’s design used the word Grosvenor in a really creative way with links to Northampton itself, yet the word was still clear to read. We have received lots of positive comments from the public, it adds some much-needed colour and fun to that corridor.”

The college’s construction team, led by curriculum manager Mark Bradshaw, played a key role in bringing the project to life, producing a detailed plan for the mural boards, cutting the materials, and overseeing the installation process. To commemorate the project, a custom laser-cut metal sign has also been installed, celebrating the creativity and teamwork of everyone involved.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk