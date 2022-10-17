A Northampton nursery chain is expanding again as it has acquired its 21st premises.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries was established in 2008 by mother and son, Syeda and Imran Mehdi, with individual expertise knowledge on early years and finance.

The company now has 21 nurseries, with its most recently acquired nursery of Blossom Tree in Pineham, which takes up to 126 children and is now the biggest day nursery for Ashbourne.

The childcare business has expanded in Northampton. (File picture).

The expansion has been made possible with the support of Ashbourne’s operations and early years director, Sarah Blythe, head of operations, Jordan Tully and cluster manager, Roop Sagoo.

Roop said: “I’ve been part of Ashbourne Day Nurseries’ journey of expanding towards the East Midlands and I am thrilled to be on this chapter of our newly acquired and biggest nursery yet, Blossom Tree Nursery soon to be Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Pineham.

"Ashbourne continues to grow from strength to strength whilst still committed to our core values.”

Roop was shortlisted at the Business Women in Education awards in the Women to Watch category this year.

Jordan Tully was also nominated for Operational Manager at the NMT Nursery Awards 2022.

He added: “We couldn’t be happier with the purchase of Blossom Tree Day Nursery, which provides us with another fantastic setting and highlights our commitment to grow Ashbourne Day Nurseries further, whilst enabling us to provide more families with exceptional childcare.”