Northampton-based school trust scoops double national award at prestigious ceremony

A leading Northampton-based school Trust has collected two prestigious national education awards – including being named the country’s best Academy Trust - recognising its exceptional work in outstanding, good, new and improving schools in Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Preston Hedges Trust won the Best Small Trust and the blue ribband Best Multi Academy Trust awards at the Multi Academy Trust Association Awards in London this week.

The Trust, which has a vision of delivering Fun, Creativity and Achievement at each of its five schools, was the only Trust from the Northampton and Milton Keynes area represented at the award ceremony and beat off competition from across the country to clinch the awards.

From left Chief Executive Paul Watson, Executive Principal Caroline Stewart, Chief Operating Officer Becky Hickford, Market and Communications Officer Catherine Gautrey, Executive Principal Tracey Coles and Trust Chair Michael Brinkley

Chief Executive of the Trust Paul Watson said: “We are delighted to achieve this recognition for our schools and wider school communities which is testament to the tireless energy and commitment of our staff and the outcomes our pupils are achieving.

“As a Trust we offer the very best opportunities to all our pupils throughout each of our schools. Our highly skilled, energetic and creative teaching staff make sure we constantly drive forward standards and deliver continuous school improvement across all of our schools – regardless of where they are in their individual journey.”

Chair of the Trust Mike Brinkley said: “Our schools exceed national academic targets and continuously offer an incredible variety of educational experiences for pupils in inspiring learning environments.