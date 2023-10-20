Northampton Academy secures the top place in the county's league table for Progress 8.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This national data shows schools’ provisional results on the government’s Progress 8 measure, which calculates the average progress students make by GCSE, compared with other similar schools. A progress score that meets the national average is set at 0 each year, with anything higher reflecting value added to a student’s achievements during their time at school.

On Progress 8, Northampton Academy ranked first in the county, with a score of +1.00, which confirms that students at the academy make stronger progress by the time they sit their GCSEs than they would have by attending other similar schools. This score also puts the academy in the top 75 schools in the country.

The news follows a superb set of GCSE results this year, which saw the academy’s top performers receive a raft of the highest grade 9. At A Level, Sixth Formers saw similar success, with high-achiever Julia Domaracka securing a place at the University of Oxford to read Biomedical Science.

Owen Jones - Associate Principal of Northampton Academy

Owen Jones, Associate Principal at Northampton Academy, said:

“We are so pleased with these provisional results. Across the academy, staff strive to make sure each student excels from their individual starting points, and these results show that we are supporting them in doing just that. It’s fantastic to receive confirmation that our students are making stronger progress by attending our school than they would by attending a similar school elsewhere.”

Chris Clyne, Principal at Northampton Academy, said: