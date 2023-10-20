News you can trust since 1931
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Northampton Academy secures the top place in the county's league table for Progress 8.

Following the release of the Department for Education’s provisional GCSE league tables this week, Northampton Academy is celebrating its score for pupil progress, which tops the county’s league table and puts the school in the top 75 schools in the country.
By Lyn SalmonsContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST- 2 min read
This national data shows schools’ provisional results on the government’s Progress 8 measure, which calculates the average progress students make by GCSE, compared with other similar schools. A progress score that meets the national average is set at 0 each year, with anything higher reflecting value added to a student’s achievements during their time at school.

On Progress 8, Northampton Academy ranked first in the county, with a score of +1.00, which confirms that students at the academy make stronger progress by the time they sit their GCSEs than they would have by attending other similar schools. This score also puts the academy in the top 75 schools in the country.

The news follows a superb set of GCSE results this year, which saw the academy’s top performers receive a raft of the highest grade 9. At A Level, Sixth Formers saw similar success, with high-achiever Julia Domaracka securing a place at the University of Oxford to read Biomedical Science.

Owen Jones - Associate Principal of Northampton AcademyOwen Jones - Associate Principal of Northampton Academy
Owen Jones, Associate Principal at Northampton Academy, said:

“We are so pleased with these provisional results. Across the academy, staff strive to make sure each student excels from their individual starting points, and these results show that we are supporting them in doing just that. It’s fantastic to receive confirmation that our students are making stronger progress by attending our school than they would by attending a similar school elsewhere.”

Chris Clyne, Principal at Northampton Academy, said:

“Many congratulations to our students and staff on these provisional results. It is only through the fantastic commitment of our young people to their studies, as well as the dedication of our staff, that our students make such strong progress during their time with us. We will continue to do all we can to help our young people reach and surpass their goals, both in their academic learning and more widely.”

