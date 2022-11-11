Stimpson Avenue Academy has been invited to become a Music Mark School in recognition of its commitment to music education.

The Northampton school, which is part of East Midlands Academy Trust, is committed to ensuring all pupils can access and engage with music lessons.

The school also works with Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust to offer pupils a broad and varied music curriculum.

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “At Stimpson Avenue Academy, we recognise the value of music education – it enables children to be creative, it helps to develop listening skills and it can be hugely beneficial for children with additional needs.

“Pupils in all our year groups take part in music lessons, from singing and dancing to learning an instrument.