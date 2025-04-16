NNBN backs sustainability drive as University of Northampton prepares for 2025 summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NNBN, the Northamptonshire Business Network, has announced its support for the upcoming Sustainability Summit hosted by the University of Northampton, further cementing its commitment to a greener, more responsible business landscape across the county.

The two-day summit, taking place at the University’s Waterside Campus on Monday 30th June and Tuesday 1st July 2025, will bring together businesses, policymakers and academics to explore this year’s theme: Building Sustainable Organisations: Strategies and Partnerships for Enhancing Positive Impact.

NNBN is proud to be working with the University of Northampton to promote this vital event to businesses throughout the region. The summit promises to highlight impactful outcomes from past gatherings while focusing on innovative strategies to help organisations of all sizes improve their environmental, social and financial performance.

Simon Cox, Co-Founder of NNBN, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Sustainability Summit once again. It’s an incredible opportunity for local businesses to engage with ideas and partnerships that will shape the future of how we work and live. Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword — it’s a business imperative, and this summit offers the practical tools and connections that can truly make a difference.”

University of Northampton Sustainability Summit 2025

Led by Dr Chijioke Uba and Dr Seyi Omoloso, co-chairs of the University’s Centre for Sustainable Business Practices, the summit will feature the launch of the UON Sustainable Innovation Challenge — an initiative connecting students, researchers, businesses, charities and local government to co-create solutions to real-world sustainability challenges.

Dr Chijioke Uba: said “We’ll also be introducing the UON Sustainable Innovation Challenge which will bring together our students, expert researchers at the University, businesses, charities, and local government authorities in Northampton. Sustainability cannot be achieved in isolation and this Summit is about uniting those key stakeholders to create strategies that make a real difference.”

Dr Seyi Omoloso said: “This is about equipping organisations with the right tools and insights for long-term sustainable growth. We’ll be bringing together people who can help shape the future of responsible business.”

To register or learn more about the full programme and sponsorship opportunities, visit the 2025 Sustainability Summit webpage.