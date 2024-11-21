Newton Road School celebrates 130 Years of excellence in education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newton Road School marked a momentous occasion on 20th November 2024, celebrating 130 years of inspiring education, community spirit, and student success.

The event, held at the school’s historic grounds, brought together students, staff, alumni, and members of the wider community to honour the school’s rich legacy and its impact on generations of learners.

A Journey Through Time Principal Elizabeth Turner delivered a moving address, recounting the school’s beginnings in 1894 under the leadership of Edwin Jenkins, Newton Road School’s first head teacher. With 147 pupils in its inaugural cohort, Mr Jenkins laid the foundation for a legacy of academic excellence and community values that continues to define the school.

Mrs Turner shared highlights of the school’s storied history, including the achievements of notable alumni like H.E. Bates, the acclaimed author of The Darling Buds of May, whose literary work reflects the local area’s charm and spirit.

Visitors had the opportunity to browse through old school photos.

“Newton Road School has always been more than just a place of learning,” said Mrs Turner. “It is a cornerstone of our community—a place where curiosity is nurtured, dreams are realised, and the foundations of future success are built.”

Honouring Past, Present, and FutureThe celebration highlighted the contributions of Newton Road School’s dedicated teachers and staff, both past and present, whose passion and commitment have driven the school’s success over the decades.

“To our students, you are the heart of Newton Road School,” Mrs Turner said. “Generations of young people have discovered their passions, pursued their goals, and grown into confident, capable individuals here. We are honoured to be part of your journey.”

The event also celebrated the enduring support of families and the wider community, which has been vital to the school’s longevity.

Records were brought out of the archive so that visitors could research their family's link with the school.

Memory Lane and Historic TreasuresA special highlight of the evening was the archival display of historic documents and photographs, offering visitors a glimpse into Newton Road School’s incredible history. The collection sparked countless trips down memory lane, as alumni and attendees reminisced about their time at the school and shared cherished stories.

One guest remarked, “Being in the school again brought back so many wonderful memories—it’s amazing to reflect on how much the school has grown while still feeling like home.”

A Vision for the FutureLooking ahead, Mrs Turner reaffirmed the school’s commitment to providing an environment where students are inspired, nurtured, and empowered to achieve their full potential.

“While the world has changed dramatically since 1894, our mission remains the same,” Mrs Turner stated. “Together, we will ensure that Newton Road School continues to thrive as a place of learning, growth, and opportunity for generations to come.”

An Evening of Reflection and InspirationThe event was a heartfelt tribute to 130 years of achievements and a testament to the enduring spirit of Newton Road School. The archives served as a vivid reminder of the school’s rich past, while the evening’s celebration cast a hopeful eye toward the future.

Here’s to the past, present, and future of Newton Road School—a place where lives are transformed, and legacies are built.

Newton Road School is part of Nene Education Trust. For more information about Newton Road School, this event or the Trust, please contact: Victoria Brennan [email protected]

