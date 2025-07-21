Newnham Primary School sports day teacher race

Newnham Primary School in Northamptonshire had a surprise race on sports day. The children were so surprised and very excited! What a fun day we had!

On Thursday, July 17 Newnham Primary School in Northamptonshire had a very exciting sports day! A loud roar from the children and parents came when they noticed all the teachers coming down the hill dressed up ready to race and being led by the headteacher Mr Johnson dressed as a ballerina!!! The excitement and noise was wonderful to hear!!