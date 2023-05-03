Newnham Primary School recognised by Ofsted as a good school which pupils love attending

Newnham Primary School in Daventry, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), was recently inspected by Ofsted and has once again been recognised as a good school.

In a report, inspectors highlighted that when one child was asked if he liked school he said “no” and quickly added “I love it”.

The report notes that Newnham Primary School is a happy school where everyone gets on.

Leaders have been praised for their consistent ambition for pupils and pupils were also praised for doing their best to model the school’s values: ambition, compassion, courage, integrity and respect.

Other highlights from the report include:

Reading is taught consistently well, including phonics.

Pupils are motivated by the certificates they can earn and read ‘often and widely’.

The school’s curriculum is well planned and sequenced, and it is taught well.

Behaviour is recorded as being ‘highly positive’ with pupils being clear that bullying and discrimination is not tolerated.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are ‘well catered for’ and pupils with SEND are involved fully in all aspects of school life.

Pupils can take on a number of roles, including school representatives, ecowarriors and house captains, and pupils make the most of extracurricular activities and clubs.

Sol Johnson, Principal at Newnham Primary School, said:

“Thank you to all our staff, pupils and parents for making our school such a supportive and wonderful place to learn. I am very pleased to see that the hard work everyone puts in has been reflected in this report.”

“We look forward to continuing to progress and grow as a whole school community, keeping in mind our core values which have been crucial to achieving this success.”

Simon Rose, Director of Primary Education at DRET, said:

“A huge well done to all staff, pupils and the wider community at Newnham Primary School. I am pleased this report recognises the many strengths Newnham has, especially the consistent ambition which staff demonstrate.”

“It’s also great to see that the support from DRET has been praised as being systematic and well organised.”