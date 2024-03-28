New way to share and connect launched by the University of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University academics and professionals have always been following the podcast trend, but with a consistent and unified approach it aims to reach more people from a wider range of backgrounds.

Available on Spotify, itunes and Podfollow the University of Northampton Podcasts produced by the Communications Team already cover a range of topics, from successful graduates to child literacy and protecting safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

UON Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday also features in a World Book Day special and alongside colleagues talks about her favourite author.

The podcast mic goes live at the University of Northampton

She said: “We have such a wealth of knowledge; hugely talented people who are passionate about what they do.”

“A big part of the academic process is about sharing insight and collaboration, but all too often that collaboration takes place behind the scenes.

“We hope this new channel will highlight the positive impact this university has on its community and on wider society, and it will put our expertise at the fingertips of more people than ever before.”

