New secondary school in Northampton plans to begin welcoming students from 2027

A new secondary school in Northampton is set to begin welcoming students for the first time in September 2027.

Dallington Park School is part of the Northampton Free School Trust, which also operates Wootton Park School, which opened in 2016.

In 2021, the trust received approval from the Department for Education for Dallington Park School to enter into the ‘pre-opening phase’.

The trust has now released a target opening date and a way for parents to register interest. However, the trust says the exact location of the school has not yet been decided, as planning permission will need to be granted and building works completed.

A statement on the Wootton Park School website says: “Dallington Park School is proposed to open with six forms of entry (180 places) in Year 7 from September 2027 in a brand-new, state-of-the-art building in the Dallington area of Northampton, subject to the required statutory approvals. It will grow organically by adding the same Year 7 intake each year until it reaches its capacity of 900 learners from Year 7 to Year 11.

“The school is being established to help meet the significant and growing need for high-quality secondary places in the area.

“The exact location and provisional opening date will be confirmed once the Heads of Terms have been agreed, and the time needed for obtaining planning permission and completing the necessary building works has been assessed.

“Dallington Park School will follow the same successful model for secondary education that has seen the hugely oversubscribed all-through Wootton Park School judged as ‘Outstanding’ in all inspection categories by Ofsted in July 2019.

“The shared vision is founded on strong academic achievement, developing strong values and promoting citizenship, community and service, providing a ‘foundation for growth’ where every child will thrive and prosper.”

The trust has also confirmed it is in the process of forming its own multi-academy trust (MAT) to run its schools. The pre-opening team will be led by Chief Executive and Principal of Wootton Park School, Dan Rosser, until the appointment of a Principal Designate.

The trust is also planning to open a new primary school within the Overstone Leys development, accommodating children aged four to 11. It is due to open in September 2025 with just reception aged children, before expanding.

Visit the Wootton Park School website to find out more about the two new schools and register and interest.

In the Dallington area, reserved matters plans to build 329 homes as part of the first phase of 3,000 properties at Dallington Grange were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) at a planning committee meeting on April 17, 2023.