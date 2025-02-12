New registered nurse degree apprenticeship launching at University of Northampton this September

This year, University of Northampton will start several new apprenticeships, including an additional route into all four nursing fields.

Budding nurses wanting to study-wise and stay pound happy will have a new way to ‘earn as they learn’ at University of Northampton (UON) later this year.

The University is set to start a new Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship that will offer an extra route into one of the four fields of nursing: adult, children and young people’s, learning disability and mental health.

This will be a three-year full-time, or four-year part-time, course with applications planned to open in April through local healthcare employers.

The course (pending validation) includes 50% theory modules and 50% practice modules and, alongside this, apprentices will be employed by a healthcare organisation for 30 hours a week (part-time route) or 37.5 hours per week (full-time option).

The University has a strong history of excellence in nursing. Its courses regularly come out near the top of national league tables, such as The Guardian University Guide. In 2023, UON came 5th overall for three of its degree programmes (Adult, Learning Disability and Mental Health Nursing) and two of its Foundation/apprenticeship courses (Dental Nursing, Nursing Associate).

Lynne Hughes, Senior Lecturer in Adult Nursing, is part of the team behind the Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship. She says: “According to last year’s Ipsos Veracity Index, Nursing is still at the top of the most trusted professions by the public – 94% of Britons saying they trust nurses to tell the truth, giving proof, as if it were needed, that nursing is the beating heart of the nation’s health and wellbeing.

“All nurses in the UK need a full degree (Bachelor of Science, or BSc) to practice their profession, but the traditional, three-year undergraduate route doesn’t suit all students. Some prefer to continue working for their employer, keeping their regular salary because they have family commitments.

“Our plan is for Registered Nurse Degree Apprentices to study alongside these traditional entry students, meaning they will have the same sense of belonging and develop peer relationships.

“September will see a big new development for nursing at the University and we are already excited to meet potential Registered Nurse Degree Apprentices when applications open this April.”

People who are interested in a Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship can enquire with their employer, or email Lynne for more information: [email protected]

See our website for more about Degree Apprenticeships at University of Northampton: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/apprenticeships/available-apprenticeships/