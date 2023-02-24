New provision for children in Northampton with SEND is officially open

More children in Northamptonshire with special educational needs will be able to access specialist support with the official opening of a new SEND department.

The new provision, called Caterpillar Pod, is based at Castle Academy and offers 10 places for pupils in Key Stage 1 with social and communication difficulties.

It follows the opening of a SEND department at Hardingstone Academy, called Butterfly Meadow, for Key Stage 2 learners. Both schools are part of East Midlands Academy Trust.

Castle Academy Head of School Daniel Lugg with Councillor Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council

A special plaque to mark the official opening of Caterpillar Pod at the school was unveiled today (February 24th) by Cllr Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families and education at West Northamptonshire Council.

Castle Academy Head of School Daniel Lugg said: “It has been a real pleasure to welcome our first pupils into Caterpillar Pod and see how well they have settled into our school.

“We know there is a real demand in Northamptonshire for more places for children with additional needs and so we are delighted to have this new provision at Castle Academy to help some of those pupils requiring more specialist teaching and learning.

“The staff in our department are fantastic at what they do, and I can’t wait to see how the pupils in Caterpillar Pod develop and thrive with their support.”