New primary school for 420 pupils on huge housing estate near Northampton takes next step with public consultation
Overstone Park Primary School is proposed for the Overstone Leys development, with a target opening date of September 2025.
The non-selective, state-funded free school will be part of the Northampton Free School Trust, which runs Wootton Park School.
Today (Tuesday June 11), the trust has launched a public consultation to find out the views of interested parents, stakeholders and the community.
Dan Rosser, chief executive of The Northampton Free School Trust and Principal of Wootton Park School, said: “This is an exciting time for the trust as we realise our ambition to build on our existing all-through free school, Wootton Park School, to create an organisation of outstanding schools in Northampton and the surrounding areas, delivering strong academic achievement, developing strong values and promoting citizenship, community and service.
“As we progress towards welcoming Overstone Park Primary School’s first reception learners next autumn, the trust is now formally consulting on its proposals to open Overstone Park Primary School in September 2025 and we welcome feedback from interested parents, carers and other stakeholders to help shape the new school so that it meets the needs of the Northampton community.”
The school is scheduled to open with 30 reception pupils in September 2025 at a new build located just off the A43 bypass. The school will grow by adding a reception intake each year until reaching full capacity as a two-form entry with 420 learners aged four to 11 years.
The consultation period runs until midday on July 23, 2024.
There will also be two drop-in consultation events where people can find out more about the primary school, ask any questions and share your views.
A virtual drop-in event will take place on Wednesday June 26 from 6pm – 7.30pm. Join Microsoft Teams online on Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome at bit.ly/4c1v8rt. Meeting ID 324 980 507 646; Passcode: 2FMwrh
The in-person drop-in event will take place on Monday July 15 from 6.00pm – 7.30pm at Wootton Park School, Wootton Hall Park, Northampton NN4 0HZ.
Further information can be found on the consultation pages of the school’s website. Consultees can also provide feedback by completing the online questionnaire, and send any comments or questions to [email protected] or leave a message on 01604 931139, selecting the Overstone Park Primary School extension.
