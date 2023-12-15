New post 16 provision opens its doors for young people with social,emotional and mental health needs

This week, WiEducate officially opened its doors as part of its launch ceremony to young people over the age of 16 years old with emotionally based school avoidance, providing support to engage in education and gain fundamental qualifications in English and Maths.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The post 16 provision is based on Cheyne Walk, in Northampton town centre and aims to provide a provision that empowers young people to explore their aspirations and progress onto further education, employment or training.

Steph Horne, Director at WiEducate said: “As a post 16 provider we are passionate about providing a provision that empowers and inspires young people to develop their skills for adulthood and gain vital qualifications to support them in the working world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WiEducate currently works with 10 young people and provides a combination of an outreach service as well as a small group provision at Cheyne Walk. The outreach service is for those young people who are unable to come into a provision, to support them to build on their independence, social skills as well as embedding English and maths into sessions.

WiEducate Director's with Councillor Baker

Steph continues to say: “We are proud of the young people who have been able to access this provision already, they have shown great courage, creativity and commitment to WiEducate. They are truly an inspirational group of young people who have great aspirations and hopes for the future.”

At the post 16 provision, a curriculum is developed working with the young people, building in core subjects such as English and maths into projects and interests to support learning. Learners build independence skills such as; cooking, looking after themselves and preparing for adulthood with visits taking place to local community events and workplaces of interest for pupils to explore avenues that are available to them.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Families and Skills at West Northamptonshire Council said “It is fantastic to see this post 16 provision opening, putting a real focus on helping these young people to gain life skills and qualifications through interactive and creative learning that will help them in the world of work or further education. This is a great provision available in West Northants to our children who have social, emotional and mental health needs and I very much look forward to West Northants Council continuing to work closely with WiEducate in the future.”

About WiEducate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WiEducate was set up by Directors, Steph Horne and Emma Goodman, having worked with young people in post 16 provisions for many years. Their experience of working with young people was that some were finding it challenging to engage in the existing post 16 provisions and for those that had found previous provisions challenging, options were limited.