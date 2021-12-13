New nursery to open in January at Northampton primary school

A new nursery will open in January at a Northampton primary school where younger children will have access to the school’s facilities.

Hardingstone Academy in Martins Lane, which is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust, will open the new nursery next to the reception class in the main school building in January next year.

It is hoped the adjoining nursery will give children the opportunity to start building relationships with reception teachers and other children.

The nursery children will also have access to wider school facilities such as the library and the forest school.

Head of school Julie Stevens said: “By having the new nursery based within the early years provision at the school it means children will spend lots of time with reception teachers and children, and get used to the school environment.

“This means they will already feel at home when they move into reception themselves, giving them a real head start as they begin full-time education.”

The education setting will also aim to provide children with strong routines and structure to their day, so that they are well-prepared when they move into reception and full-time education.

The nursery will offer both 15 and 30 hour places, with sessions from 8.30am to 11.30am and 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Lunch is also available, with hot food options freshly prepared on site.