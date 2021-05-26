New chapter for primary-age pupils at Northampton school as work starts on their own library

Plans have been unveiled for a new library at a Northampton school with space for 3,300 books and dedicated for its primary-age pupils.

The new library at Northampton International Academy will mean the main school library will now cater specifically for secondary pupils.

Work will begin over the coming half-term break and the new library should be ready for browsing by September.

How the new primary phase library at Northampton International Academy will look, as created by designers Peters

Headteacher Jo Trevenna said: “It is fantastic that we will soon have a dedicated primary phase library for our younger pupils, which will play a key role in developing their reading skills and encouraging them to read more for pleasure.

“The design for our new primary library is really inspiring and I’m sure this will become a space in the school where the children will enjoy spending time with a book and learning about new things.”