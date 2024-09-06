New chapter for Ousedale School

Milton Keynes school to join E-ACT multi-academy trust.

Ousedale School will start a new chapter as it is formally welcomed into the E-ACT academy trust.

E-ACT is responsible for 28 academies across the country, with over 18,000 pupils and 2,500 members of staff. This includes two local schools in Daventry, E-ACT Parker Academy and E-ACT DSVL Academy, and three schools in South Buckinghamshire, E-ACT Bourne End Academy, E-ACT Chalfont Valley Academy, and EACT Denham Green Academy.

Without exception, all 28 E-ACT academies have been rated by Ofsted as good or outstanding for leadership and personal development. 97% are rated good or outstanding for behaviour and 93% are rated good or outstanding for quality of education.

Joining E-ACT means that Ousedale’s staff will receive increased professional development, with direct access to best practice across the country and the opportunity to learn from colleagues at all levels.

This will benefit the pupils as staff increasingly access subject and professional trust networks, and also through the trust wide pupil experiences that are now available.

Andy Burton, Headteacher at Ousedale School, said:

“Joining E-ACT is a significant milestone in the journey of our academy as we will be able to use this to take the next step in our development. Ousedale is a high-performing school which has an absolute belief that all children can and will succeed, and we know that joining E-ACT will help make sure this is a reality.

“Our staff are excited for the additional development opportunities that this move will bring them, as well as excited to showcase what they can offer the trust. We look forward to bringing our expertise to help children across the country.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT, said:

“We are proud to welcome Ousedale School as the newest member of our trust. From the start, it was clear that we share a strong commitment to delivering the best possible education for every child. I look forward to collaborating with the Ousedale team to bring this vision to life for the young people of Newport Pagnell, Olney and surrounding villages and to see how their strengths will enhance our entire network.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us all, and I believe that by working in partnership we can make an even greater impact locally.”