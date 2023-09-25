New centre opens at Holdenby House
This initiative aims to cultivate a richer understanding of how farming and nature work together and understand where our food comes from.
“Our new outdoor education program represents our commitment to promoting education beyond the traditional classroom” says Jackie Evans, Head of Education. “Through interactive hands-on outdoor experiences, we hope to educate students to provide a better understanding and connection to the natural environment. This project is suitable and adaptable for all ages and abilities and covers all key stages of the national curriculum.
The Education Department held a launch event on Tuesday 12th September to officially open the Outdoor Centre and to recognise and say thank you to their partners who all generously gave time and money to help bring this program to life.
A spokesperson said: "A special thanks goes to the Davidge Usher Trust who kindly donated a grant that contributed to Holdenby House to repair their old Pineapple House to make a centre for children to visit.
"The Chairman of the Trust attended the ceremony and officially opened the Pineapple House.
“We are really pleased we were to be able to support such a great initiative to assist farming education within the community”