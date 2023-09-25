News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

New centre opens at Holdenby House

Holdenby House Education Department has announced the official opening of its brand-new Outdoor Education Department.
By Kerry BateContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This initiative aims to cultivate a richer understanding of how farming and nature work together and understand where our food comes from.

“Our new outdoor education program represents our commitment to promoting education beyond the traditional classroom” says Jackie Evans, Head of Education. “Through interactive hands-on outdoor experiences, we hope to educate students to provide a better understanding and connection to the natural environment. This project is suitable and adaptable for all ages and abilities and covers all key stages of the national curriculum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Education Department held a launch event on Tuesday 12th September to officially open the Outdoor Centre and to recognise and say thank you to their partners who all generously gave time and money to help bring this program to life.

Davidige Usher TrustDavidige Usher Trust
Davidige Usher Trust
Most Popular

A spokesperson said: "A special thanks goes to the Davidge Usher Trust who kindly donated a grant that contributed to Holdenby House to repair their old Pineapple House to make a centre for children to visit.

"The Chairman of the Trust attended the ceremony and officially opened the Pineapple House.

“We are really pleased we were to be able to support such a great initiative to assist farming education within the community”