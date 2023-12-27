New book launched celebrating the history of Spratton CE Primary School

A new book has been released charting the history of Spratton Church of England Primary School.

The book, written by Enid Jarvis, was launched at a special assembly at the school in December followed by a Q&A session and book signing with the author.

Published by Spratton Local History Society, Spratton Church of England Primary School 1819-2022 is the result of a year and a half of detailed research by Enid Jarvis.

Written to pay tribute to over 200 years of education in the Northamptonshire village, the book tells the history of Spratton Primary, its buildings and the people connected with it.

Author Enid Jarvis with children from Spratton CE Primary School

Topics covered in the book include the curriculum in the early years, the difficulties faced by the first headteachers and logs from their diaries. It also details the sadness when some of the young men who had attended the school went to fight and die in both the World Wars. The 20th century is covered with photographs of major school events, including May Days, and shows how the school is an important part of the village community.

Enid Jarvis, who has lived in Spratton for 30 years, said: “It has been a pleasure finding out about the different personalities connected with the school and also collecting many photographs from across the decades to show the generations of children who have passed through.”

Spratton Local History Society has donated 25 copies of the book to the school library and to be used as a classroom resource.

Rebecca Dunkley, Head of School at Spratton Primary which is part of Peterborough Diocese Education Trust, said: “The children have been so inspired by Enid’s book and some have even started to write their own books about the school. We would all like to thank Enid for her hard work producing this informative read which will be enjoyed for years to come and serve as a permanent reminder of how the school started and what it has developed into today - a thriving village school at the heart of the local community.”

Children reading the book in the library of Spratton CE Primary School