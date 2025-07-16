New Associate Professors at University of Northampton 2025

There are 11 new Associate Professors at University of Northampton who cover disciplines ranging from criminology, early childhood, and manufacturing and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven University of Northampton (UON) academics join their peers in a growing ‘family’ of Associate Professors.

The title of Associate Professor recognises academics’ significant contributions and future commitment to developing, enhancing, and leading in learning and teaching, professional practice, and enterprise and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University’s newest Associate Professors cover subjects from all three academic Faculties – Arts, Science and Technology, Business and Law, and Health, Education and Society – and you can get to know more about them here (photos start from left to right of the list below, on each line):

UON's new Associate Professors.

Dr Jordan Nunan, Associate Professor of HUMINT*, says: “I am delighted to have been awarded the title of Associate Professor (research strand) at University of Northampton. I am extremely grateful that my contributions to the field of HUMINT have been recognised by the selection panel. I want to thank my mentors, colleagues, and family for their continued support.

“I aspire to lead interdisciplinary high-quality research with the aim of influencing policy and practice in my field. I also strive to further develop my research portfolio, my co-founded Journal of Applied Operational Intelligence, and mentorship of fellow researchers.”

Associate Professor of Early Childhood, Dr Tanya Richardson, says: “I am delighted to have been awarded the title of Associate Professor and am very grateful to the university for all the support and guidance that I have received to enable me to reach this point in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My research is predominantly around children’s speech and language development, and I look forward to continuing in this vein, with the ultimate aim being to make a difference in children’s lives and help to improve the life chances of young children. This next step along my research career journey will continue to encourage me to do the very best for those children.”

Associate Professor in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, Dr Mahmoud Moradi, adds: “I am honoured to receive the title of Associate Professor at University of Northampton. This recognition reflects my continued commitment to advancing research, teaching, and innovation in mechanical and manufacturing engineering, with a focus on laser materials processing, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.

“As Programme Leader for the MSc Advanced Design & Manufacturing and with over 18 years of experience in higher education, I am excited to contribute further to the University’s strategic priorities by driving industry-focused research, empowering student-led innovation, and strengthening international academic and industrial partnerships.”

Dr Tereza Aidonopoulou-Read, Associate Professor in Inclusive Education, adds: “Being awarded the title of Associate Professor is a deeply personal milestone. As someone who has championed inclusive education across cultures and contexts, it affirms that passion, persistence, and purpose can shape not only learning journeys but whole communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associate Professor Dr Chijioke Uba says: “I am very happy to have been awarded the title of Associate Professor of Environmental Psychology and Responsible Business at the University. I extend my special thanks to the selection panel for formally recognising my contributions in the field. I also congratulate my colleagues who also received the Associate Professor title this year.

“I am now even more enthused to continue to identify and lead more enterprise and research activities that create positive social and environmental impact at the local, regional, and particularly international level.”

Associate Professor Dr Rachel Moss says: “I’m proud to represent the University as an Associate Professor in History; it’s lovely to have this recognition of the value of my research. I am committed to building my career in a way that contributes to the University’s values of collaboration, self-direction, change and integrity – on which note I’d like to thank my colleagues for their support as I’ve developed my career, and to the panel for taking the time to thoughtfully review my application.

“While I have been promoted via the Research strand, I strongly believe that my research excellence is enhanced by my teaching. As an Advance HE fellow, I strive to provide the best possible teaching at all levels of study. I am committed to developing my role as a doctoral supervisor and intend to play a leading role in developing our postgraduate environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associate Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Dr Al-Amin Dabo, says: “I’m honoured to take on this role and grateful for the support of my colleagues across the University. This recognition reflects not just personal progression, but a renewed commitment to advancing the University’s role in the logistics sector regionally and nationally. Northamptonshire is at the heart of the UK’s logistics infrastructure, and I see enormous opportunity for the University to play a more central role in supporting the sector – through applied research, skills development, and industry-relevant scholarship.

“As Associate Professor, I hope to lead and contribute to initiatives that strengthen our partnerships with key logistics employers, address sector challenges, and create meaningful learning and research opportunities for our students. I’m particularly focused on positioning the University as a driver of innovation and sustainability in logistics – ensuring that our academic activity has clear, practical impact for local businesses and communities.”

Dr Funmi Obembe, Associate Professor in Learning and Teaching, says: “I’m delighted to be awarded the title of Associate Professor. This recognition affirms my journey as a pracademic – bridging industry and academia – and my commitment to inclusive, engaging, and future-focused education.

“As Head of Technology at UON, I’ve led curriculum innovation across the Technology Subject area and supported students and colleagues through peer programming initiatives and industry engagement. I also share practice internationally on inclusive and ethical technology education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m passionate about championing underrepresented voices in tech and shaping education that is accessible, and impact driven. In this next chapter, I look forward to mentoring others, contributing nationally through the Council of Professors and Heads of Computing (CPHC) and ACM-Women UK, and helping to future-proof higher education through data-informed and AI-enhanced teaching while continuing to support UON’s mission to support aspiration, create opportunities, and deliver impact.”

Dr Emmanuel Vanger, Associate Professor in Project Management, says: “I am deeply honoured to be awarded the title of Associate Professor in Project Management (Research Strand) at the University of Northampton. This appointment marks a pivotal point in a journey shaped by collaborative research, purposeful mentorship, and a deep commitment to research that drives meaningful, real-world change.

“My work sits at the intersection of sustainability, digital innovation, and policy, with a focus on sustainability-driven project management enmeshed in circular economies, traceability in global value chains, and systems resilience. As an Associate Professor, I will continue to lead research that not only pushes boundaries in areas critical to sustainability and global well-being but also informs strategy and challenges systems-bridging theory and practice in my quest to address complex global challenges.

“Equally, I remain committed to cultivating a research culture that is inclusive, globally relevant, and grounded in ethical leadership. Supporting early-career academics and embedding research within teaching and external engagement will remain core to my academic ethos, ensuring that the work I produce is not only excellent but also impactful and socially responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Stacie Gray, Academic Practice Lead, says: “I am delighted to have been awarded the title of Associate Professor in Learning and Teaching at University of Northampton. I would like to thank the assessment committee for recognising my contributions to this field.

“I am excited to play a greater role in advancing and innovating teaching and learning across the institution. I am also looking forward to expanding my research in this area and collaborating with colleagues who share a passion for pedagogic practice and enhancing the student experience.”

Dr Oluwaseyi Omoloso, Associate Professor of Sustainable Business, says: “By the grace of God, this path has been immensely rewarding, leading to my appointment as an Associate Professor. I am grateful and humble to have been able to contribute to resolving sustainability issues in a variety of contexts globally, through research and enterprise activities.

“With rekindled enthusiasm, I eagerly anticipate continuing this work, collaborating with colleagues, corporations, and organizations to address key sustainability challenges and create significant, measurable impact in society.”

*HUMINT – Human Intelligence, in terms of intelligence gathered from human sources.