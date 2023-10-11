New Animal Focused offering for children with special educational needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation offers canine assisted education and interventions to children and adults with special educational needs and disabilities as well as visits to care homes and hospital settings with the help of therapy dog, Hero.

Animal Focused launched in April 2023 as provider of canine assisted education and interventions and recently became listed on West Northamptonshire Councils Local Offer – a webpage providing information about services for young people with special educational needs and disabilities. Animal Focused works with therapy dog Hero, a five-year-old Italian Spinone. Since launching, Hero has visited clients in their own home, young people in hospital wards and elderly clients in care homes and has been a hit with everyone she has met.

The benefits that animals can have on a person's wellbeing are well documented; increased exercise and time outdoors, increased social interaction, reduced stress levels, heart rate and blood pressure add to the therapeutic impact. With recent scientific studies showing that only five minutes of contact time with a dog can trigger the release of oxytocin, the hormone involved in bonding and linked to depression and anxiety, there is evidence that animal assisted therapy sessions can have the same beneficial effects as pet ownership.

Therapy dog, Hero, listening to young people reading.

Animal assisted interventions offer more than just physiological changes. Interactions with the therapy animals allow new experiences, builds positive relationships, encourages social interaction, reduces isolation, anxiety, irritability and depression and can improve overall mood.

Therapy dogs are increasingly being used in schools to support children's reading, engagement, focus and empathy. Therapy animals provide a non-judgmental source of support, a calm, listening ear and a soothing presence, all of which can benefit learners. Vicky has worked with schools who have their own therapy dogs to provide advice and guidance, ensuring the safety of pupils and the welfare of the dogs.

As a trained teacher and holding a degree in Animal Behaviour, Animal Focused founder, Vicky Skinner recognises the benefits animals can bring to people, providing the situation is well managed and the animals welfare is maintained. Vicky explained: "Hero has been through a thorough temperament test and we have bespoke risk assessments in place for all our clients. Despite being a large dog, Hero is the most relaxed and friendly dog. She has such an expressive face that people warm to her immediately. We monitor Hero’s behaviour carefully during the sessions to ensure she isn’t finding the session stressful and she has regular breaks to ensure her welfare is maintained. Hero has already worked with young people with autism, ADHD, PDA and mental health conditions and we are delighted to feature on the council's local offer as this will help us reach more young people across Northamptonshire.”