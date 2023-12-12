New alternative provision - Left Hook Learning

We are a new unique alternative provision that has been open since September '23 in Watford Village, Northamptonshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We offer regulatory boxing alongside education. The children we work with mainly have EHCPs/SEMH/MLD/SEN or are close to permanent exclusion.

Our approach at Left Hook Learning is to create a secure, disciplined, and consistent environment around students who are not engaging in learning, who are at risk of exclusion, or whose behaviour is causing concerns that require an alternative provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is our experience that these children require more support in education and without this, they become disengaged causing a cycle of exclusion, failure and low self-esteem. This cohort often presents as aggressive, violent and anti-social in order to mask their vulnerability and therefore require a higher level of support and a longer-term commitment.

Regulate to Educate

We use the beneficial effects of boxing to empower our students, teach them to manage their anger, give them confidence in their learning and direct them towards further education, training, or employment alongside booster curriculum subjects.

The focus of Left Hook Learning is to use boxing as a regulatory tool to facilitate an effective academic learning environment. English and Maths are taught to a maximum of 4 children, by a qualified teacher and boxing coach who has primary and secondary experience in both mainstream and special education. This aspect makes this provision unique.

The aim is to offer both KS3 and KS4 children booster English and Maths (Functional Skills Level 1 for KS4) with the added inclusion of Personal Social Health and Economic Education (PSHEE). The ethos is to provide an alternative provision that works to re-engage children in learning rather than providing respite from learning. The goal is to enable children to use this experience to transition them back into education within the school classroom. This would be achieved by providing them with tools to regulate themselves, raising self-esteem and supporting them to catch up on lost learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad