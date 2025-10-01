Netball and football success for Malcolm Arnold Academy

Sports ‘Titans’ start a successful Autumn term, as students at Malcolm Arnold Academy, a school in the David Ross Education Trust family, have kicked off the football and netball seasons with September weekend tours for each sport. The MAA netball tour sent a number of girls across Years 7-11 to compete in a netball weekend.

Oliver Stuart Hill, Sports Enrichment Officer said: "Our amazing Titan Netballers had a fantastic weekend at Condover Hall on the 2025 Malcolm Arnold Academy Netball Tour which was filled with Netball, team bonding, and activities that challenged them and brought them closer together. The weekend was packed with action and designed to strengthen team spirit—something they’ll carry with them throughout the sporting season. One of the highlights was a Netball tournament in which our Athletes were competing against other schools as well as Netball Clubs."

The Year 11 Football tour took place with 14 Year 11 boys attending, and Tyler Cheney named ‘player of the tournament’.

Tyler said of his title: "I'm very happy with how the team played, a brilliant start to the season. Playing 160 minutes throughout the two days was hard, but we pushed through and came out victorious. Big thanks to the school for organising this trip, it was a great experience."

Football Coach, Toby Oloni said: "The Year 11 football tour, held at The Nest in Norwich, was an incredible success! The boys not only showed great skill and determination on the pitch but also represented the Academy with pride, respect, and maturity throughout the trip.

On the football side, the results speak for themselves: five wins out of five, 22 goals scored, and only 3 conceded! An amazing achievement that reflects their teamwork, spirit, and commitment.

This was a tour to remember, filled with great performances, unforgettable moments, and plenty of smiles along the way. A huge well done to all the players and staff who made it possible – you have done the Academy proud!"

Clare Berry, Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy said: “I am exceptionally proud of our fantastic students who have played in both netball and football tournaments already this term. This is a snapshot of the sort of opportunities we offer students at school. We encourage students to "Live life in all its fullness" and our students do this by achieving well academically and by taking part in enrichment activities in sport, music and other activities across the curriculum."