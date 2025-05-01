Nene Valley Day Nursery declared ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was cause for celebration at Nene Valley Day Nursery in Northampton as proud practitioners and parents learnt that the setting had achieved an ‘Outstanding’ judgement from Ofsted, following an inspection at the end of March.

An outcome achieved by only 10% of all English Early Years providers, the inspectors described colleagues at the setting on Northampton General Hospital Complex as “exceptional role models” who are “skilled in supporting children to work together and have respect for others, which results in consistently positive behaviour and cooperative play.”

In the report, inspectors praised the “enthusiastic, professional and reflective team” for their commitment to “providing children with high-quality experiences”, with effective teaching methods helping children’s communication and early literacy skills to develop “rapidly”.

Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) was credited, with inspectors praising the team for their ability to “swiftly identify children who need additional support” and “skilful approach” in helping them effectively engage, all whilst working closely with parents and agencies to help children reach their full potential.

Nene Valley children and colleagues celebrate the victory

Inspectors also admired the setting’s partnership with families, stating that “leaders are committed to supporting parents alongside their children” and “share information for parents to continue their child's learning and development at home”, with resources including a lending library to extend children’s love of books and positively impact language skills.

Ofsted Inspectors; Melanie Eastwell and Charmaine Cayton said: “Children are at the very heart of this vibrant and inspirational nursery. With genuine care and a nurturing approach from staff, children rapidly develop confidence and a strong sense of well-being and belonging. The positive relationships between children and staff are palpable.”

Nene Valley Day Nursery Manager, Jade Shillington explained: “We are absolutely delighted to have received an Outstanding judgement from Ofsted. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our amazing team. Every day, we work hard to provide a nurturing, inspiring environment where every child can thrive. It’s incredibly special to have our commitment to high-quality early education and strong family partnerships recognised in this way.”